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Extra-alarm fire tears through apartment building in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Shardaa Gray

/ CBS Chicago

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An extra-alarm fire was raging Monday afternoon in an apartment building in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out at 1757 W. North Shore Ave., just east of Ravenswood Avenue and the Metra Union Pacific-North embankment.

A photo from the scene by CBS News Chicago photojournalist Alfredo Roman showed smoke pouring out of the back of the building.

north-shore-avenue-fire.jpg
Alfredo Roman/CBS

Information about a possible injured firefighter was not immediately available.

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