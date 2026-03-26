Funeral for fallen Chicago firefighter Michael Altman postponed

The funeral for fallen Chicago firefighter Michael Altman has been postponed.

The City of Chicago confirmed Altman's widow went into labor.

The visitation scheduled for Thursday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 3 p.m. will continue as scheduled. The funeral originally scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled.

Altman died from injuries fighting a blaze in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood. He fell from the first floor to the basement while battling a blaze in a four-story apartment building at 1757 W. North Shore Ave.

A man was charged in the death of the Chicago firefighter last week.

Sheaves Slate, 27, was detained on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and residential arson. He had a history of squatting in the building, threatening residents, and acting erratically, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

He is due back in court on the murder charges on April 8.