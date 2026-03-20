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Procession for fallen Chicago firefighter Michael Altman on Friday ahead of services

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl,
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A procession for fallen  Chicago firefighter Michael Altman is underway on Friday morning ahead of services next week. 

Chicago firefighters lined the streets to honor Altman as a procession continues to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn. An honor arch was seen outside the funeral home.

Altman died on Tuesday, one day after battling an apartment fire in Rogers Park

Around 100 firefighters responded to the 2-11 alarm fire at a four-story apartment building at 1757 W. North Shore Ave., just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Altman, 32, fell from the first floor to the basement and was rescued within one minute. 

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said the Altman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious-to-critical condition on Monday. Sources said he suffered extensive burns all over his body, including second- and third-degree burns. He later died from his injuries.

Altman was on the job for nearly two years and was a fourth-generation member of the CFD. His grandfather, Edward P. Altman Jr., served as fire commissioner from 1996 to 1999. The senior Altman died in 2020. 

Altman was on the job for nearly two years. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and a young child. 

Visitation and funeral information for Altman is listed below.

Visitation

Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel

7740 S. Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60620

Funeral

Friday, March 27, 2026, at 10 a.m. 

St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel

7740 S. Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60620

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