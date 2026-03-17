Chicago firefighter dies after fall while battling in extra-alarm fire in Rogers Park

A Chicago firefighter has died from his injuries after battling an extra-alarm fire Monday afternoon in an apartment building in Rogers Park.

Around 100 firefighters responded to the 2-11 alarm fire at a four-story apartment building at 1757 W. North Shore Ave., just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials said a firefighter/EMT, identified as Michael Altman, 32, fell from the first floor to the basement and was rescued within one minute.

Chicago firefighter/EMT Michael Altman Supplied to CBS

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said the Altman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious-to-critical condition on Monday. Sources said he suffered extensive burns all over his body, including second- and third-degree burns.

CFD firefighters gathered at the hospital Tuesday morning before a procession brought Altman's remains from Stroger Hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office nearby.

"We are heartbroken by yet another loss of our own," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt. "Michael gave everything in service to the people of Chicago, and we will never forget his courage and sacrifice."

Nance-Holt said Altman would have completed two years on the job in May. He was assigned to Truck 47 in the Edgewater neighborhood, and he was a fourth-generation member of the CFD.

Altman's grandfather, Edward P. Altman Jr., served as fire commissioner from 1996 to 1999. The senior Altman died in 2020.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson asked the City of Chicago to pray for the Altman family and the Chicago Fire Department.

"Today, the City of Chicago not only lost a public servant, but we lost a hero," the mayor said. "Firefighter/EMT Altman displayed an incredible amount of courage and bravery and strength, and we are in deep sorrow as a city for this tragic loss."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the CFD said.