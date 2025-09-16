Luigi Mangione's state terrorism charges dismissed in UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder, judge rules

The state terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, were dismissed Tuesday, as he appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing in New York City.

Mangione walked into Manhattan Criminal Court, shackled and wearing a tan prison jumpsuit, shortly before 9:30 a.m. for the hearing on several pre-trial motions. Members of the press and the public packed the courtroom, while crowds of his supporters carried signs and chanted outside.

Luigi Mangione is escorted by police as he arrives for a hearing as his lawyers push to have his state murder charges dismissed in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, at Manhattan Criminal Court on September 16, 2025 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

When he entered, he appeared to look at the rows of public in the back very briefly, then stared straight forward. As he left, he raised his eyebrows in acknowledgement -- once at the defense's first row in the gallery, and then again as he walked past the press and public.

His supporters were later seen following his attorneys down the street as they left court.

Luigi Mangione's terrorism charges thrown out

The 27-year-old faces both state and federal charges in the killing of Thompson, a husband and father of two, last December outside a Manhattan hotel. The 11 state charges included murder and terrorism, and the federal ones carry the possibility of the death penalty.

His lawyers have been fighting to get the state charges thrown out entirely, arguing the parallel cases amount to double jeopardy. In his written decision Tuesday, Judge Gregory Carro ruled against that request.

The defense had also asked for the terrorism charges to be dropped, arguing they don't apply. Prosecutors, however, alleged Mangione's intent was to "violently broadcast a social and political message to the public at large."

The judge ruled to dismiss both terrorism charges -- murder in the first degree in furtherance of an act of terrorism and murder in the second degree as a crime of terrorism -- writing they were "legally insufficient."

"There was no evidence presented of a desire to terrorize the public, inspire widespread fear, engage in a broader campaign of violence, or to conspire with organized terrorist groups," Carro wrote. "Here, the crime - the heinous, but targeted and discrete killing of one person -- is very different from the examples of terrorism set forth in the statute."

Mangione still faces 9 other state counts

Mangione will still face second-degree murder and eight weapons-related charges in the state case. If convicted of the top count, it carries a sentence of 25 years to life. He has pleaded not guilty.

"We respect the Court's decision and will proceed on the remaining nine counts, including Murder in the Second Degree," the Manhattan District Attorney's office said in a statement after the ruling.

The defense also wants evidence from Mangione's backpack, including a gun and notebook, to be suppressed, claiming the contents were obtained without a search warrant. Prosecutors deny the allegations and have asked the judge to force Mangione's lawyers to say whether they will pursue an insanity defense or introduce psychiatric evidence.

The judge did not rule on either of those issues Tuesday, but said hearings in the case will begin on Dec. 1. The hearings will determine whether statements he made to police and the physical evidence they obtained will be allowed and whether non-witnesses can testify.