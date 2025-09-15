Luigi Mangione's state charges in alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO to be subject of Tuesday court hearing

Luigi Mangione to be in court in Manhattan on Tuesday

Luigi Mangione to be in court in Manhattan on Tuesday

Luigi Mangione, who is facing both state and federal charges in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, will be in court in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The hearing is about the accused 27-year-old's state case, in which he has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges.

The judge is expected to rule on some motions and could potentially set a trial date.

"Bad week" for Mangione to be in court, legal expert says

Mangione's defense attorneys have asked the judge to allow the him to sit unshackled at the defense table to limit pretrial prejudice. CBS News New York's Alice Gainer spoke to Richard Schoenstein, a legal expert from the firm Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, who is not involved in the case.

"I think this is a bad week for Luigi Mangione to have a hearing, to tell you the truth, based on what went on last week," said Schoenstein, referring to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. "So I think this is a tough time to make a request on that."

Schoenstein said footage of Mangione shackled already exists.

"We have that perp walk video that the mayor put out. He has been in court in shackles before, so I don't know the incremental harm in appearing at one status conference in shackles," Schoenstein said.

Mangione faces 11 state counts in killing of Thompson

Following the Dec. 4, 2024 killing of Thompson, Mangione was indicted on 11 state counts, including terrorism. His attorneys want those counts dismissed because they argue they don't apply. Prosecutors, however, allege in a previous filing the defendant's intent was to "violently broadcast a social and political message to the public at large."

"I think that's a hard burden of proof for the state to take on, but they're doing it to try and get to life in prison without the opportunity for parole," Schoenstein said. "I do not think the judge will dismiss it at this point in the case."

Mangione's defense attorneys also requested more time to determine whether they intend to offer evidence to pursue a psychiatric defense.

"It is a very big strategy question for the defense, so it's not surprising to me that they're taking their time deciding. It is a big deal," Schoenstein said.

Prosecutors want the judge to enforce that deadline that has already come and gone.

Defense attorneys also want evidence obtained from Mangione's backpack suppressed, arguing its contents were obtained without a search warrant. Prosecutors deny those allegations.

The defense is also requesting an evidentiary hearing, saying the Manhattan District Attorney's Office improperly obtained and reviewed Mangione's medical records. The DA's denies those claims.

It remains to be seen if the judge will set a trial date, even if it's just a placeholder.