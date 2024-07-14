Pair robs Lou Malnati's restaurant in Chicago's South Loop at knife, gunpoint

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pair of armed robbers targeted the Lou Malnati's restaurant in Chicago's South Loop early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said the incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of South State Street.

A male employee of the business was leaving out the back door to the garbage area when an unknown male and female approached with a handgun.

The victim attempted to run back inside the business when the male offender grabbed the victim, put a knife to his throat, and then entered the business, police said.

Once inside, the female offender pointed the handgun at another male employee and demanded proceeds from the safe.

Both victims complied, and the offenders fled the scene in an unknown direction.

One of the employees was taken to an area hospital after falling and hitting his head during the incident.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.