2 killed, 7 hurt in Labor Day weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police

At least two people were killed and seven others were hurt in shootings across Chicago during Labor Day weekend, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 43.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, Police responded to the 7400 block of South Eberhart Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a call of a person shot. A 43-year-old man was arguing with an unidentified man who then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing.

The victim was hit in the left shin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Then, just before midnight, one woman was killed and another was hurt in a shooting inside an apartment building in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue.

Officers responded to the building and found the door of the apartment building open. Once inside, they found the victims, 23 and 25, with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead. The 23-year-old was in fair condition.

Police said they were speaking with a person of interest.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:42 a.m. in the 200 block of West 112th Street, a 27-year-old man was outside when an unknown man approached on foot, pulled out a gun, and fired multiple shots before fleeing in an unknown vehicle. The victim was hit in the left thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 1:03 a.m. in the 4400 block of West 5th Avenue, a man and woman, both 35, were standing outside when they heard loud noise and felt pain. The was hit in the right ankle and was in good condition. The woman was hit four times in the left leg and once in the right leg and was in serious condition.

At 1:22 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, a 17-year-old boy was outside when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 11:01 a.m. in the 500 block of North Sawyer Avenue, two men, 29 and 32, were standing outside when a dark SUV approached them. An unknown gunman exited and began firing in their direction. The 29-year-old was hit multiple times in the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died. The 32-year-old was hit in the right side. He was also taken to Mt. Sinai in unknown condition, but his condition was stabilized, according to police.

Unless otherwise noted, no one is in custody in either shooting.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update through the extended holiday weekend.