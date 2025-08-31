Watch CBS News
4 people wounded in shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

At 1:11 a.m., police were called to the 2700 block of West Haddon Avenue for multiple people shot. Police learned multiple men drove past in two vehicles, and several of the men opened fire at people standing outside.

Three women and a man were struck.

A 39-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was taken to Humboldt Park Health. A 39-year-old man was shot in the neck and was taken to St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, and a 32-year-old woman in the right side of her buttocks. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

All the victims were in good condition.

No one was in custody late Sunday morning.

