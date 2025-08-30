2 women shot, 1 killed overnight in South Shore neighborhood, police say

One woman is dead and another was hurt in an overnight shooting on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said officers responded to an apartment building in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue just before midnight for a call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found the front door of the apartment open. Inside, they found the women, 23 and 25, with gunshot wounds.

The 23-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg and one to the left knee and was in fair condition. The 25-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one to the left leg and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they're speaking with a person of interest.

No further information was immediately available.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.