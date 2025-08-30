Watch CBS News
Local News

2 women shot, 1 killed overnight in South Shore neighborhood, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Woman killed, another wounded in South Shore shooting
Woman killed, another wounded in South Shore shooting 00:24

One woman is dead and another was hurt in an overnight shooting on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said officers responded to an apartment building in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue just before midnight for a call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found the front door of the apartment open. Inside, they found the women, 23 and 25, with gunshot wounds.

The 23-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg and one to the left knee and was in fair condition. The 25-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one to the left leg and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they're speaking with a person of interest.

No further information was immediately available.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue