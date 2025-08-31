Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood leaves 1 man dead, 2 wounded

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

One man was killed and two others were wounded early Sunday morning in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

At 1:39 a.m., the men — ages 41, 43, and 46 — were standing outside in the 1900 block of West 17th Street when someone came up and shot them all.

The 41-year-old man and the 43-year-old man were each shot in the right leg and were reported in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, while the 46-year-old man was struck multiple times in the body and died at the same hospital.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of late Sunday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue