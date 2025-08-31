Shooting in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood leaves 1 man dead, 2 wounded

One man was killed and two others were wounded early Sunday morning in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

At 1:39 a.m., the men — ages 41, 43, and 46 — were standing outside in the 1900 block of West 17th Street when someone came up and shot them all.

The 41-year-old man and the 43-year-old man were each shot in the right leg and were reported in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, while the 46-year-old man was struck multiple times in the body and died at the same hospital.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of late Sunday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.