Watch CBS News
Crime

7 people wounded in shooting in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood near CPD Headquarters

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Suzanne Le Mignot
Suzanne Le Mignot
Suzanne Le Mignot
Suzanne Le Mignot serves as CBS2 Chicago's weekend news morning anchor and weekday reporter.
Read Full Bio
Suzanne Le Mignot,
Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Seven people were hospitalized overnight Saturday into Sunday after they were shot just around the corner from Chicago Public Safety Headquarters in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of South State Street, police said.

Police said a vehicle with multiple men inside went down the block, and at least one of the men opened fire on a crowd. Two women and five men were wounded.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. A 32-year-old man was also shot in the left thigh and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, a 30-year-old woman in the right knee, a 31-year-old man in the left foot, and a 28-year-old man in the buttocks. All were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

All the victims were in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of late Sunday morning.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue