7 people wounded in shooting in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood near CPD Headquarters

Seven people were hospitalized overnight Saturday into Sunday after they were shot just around the corner from Chicago Public Safety Headquarters in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of South State Street, police said.

Police said a vehicle with multiple men inside went down the block, and at least one of the men opened fire on a crowd. Two women and five men were wounded.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. A 32-year-old man was also shot in the left thigh and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, a 30-year-old woman in the right knee, a 31-year-old man in the left foot, and a 28-year-old man in the buttocks. All were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

All the victims were in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of late Sunday morning.