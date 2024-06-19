House fire sends smoke billowing on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving fire damaged a house in the Northwest Side's Dunning neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Raging flames were seen above the garage of the house at 7126 W. School St., at Neva Avenue.

A plume of black smoke billowed into the alley.

It was not immediately learned how the fire started, or if anyone was hurt.

Numerous major fires have made headlines in the Chicago area amid the extreme heat this week. Also on Wednesday afternoon, a fire severely damaged a house in southwest suburban Romeoville.

On Tuesday, a massive fire destroyed a pallet business on Hubbard Street in the West Town neighborhood. The day before, a fire gutted an apartment building in a complex in northwest suburban Mount Prospect, leaving dozens displaced.