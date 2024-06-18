Massive fire breaks out at pallet business on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A massive pallet fire broke out at a building supply warehouse on Chicago's West Side Tuesday evening.

The fire was at a building in the 2000 block of West Hubbard Street in the West Town neighborhood. The Chicago Fire Department said pallets at a building supply warehouse were on fire.

Several fire trucks and ambulances were called to the 4-11 alarm fire, meaning more than two dozen fire vehicles were needed to battle the fire.

CFD said as of around 7 p.m., there were no injuries reported.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl noted that hot, dry conditions, high winds, and the fire's wooden source may make it very difficult for crews to battle the fire.

"It's basically a gigantic bonfire is what it is," Habermehl said.

Ryan Corsaro, a former CBS 2 writer, was on the scene as the fire raged.

"I was on my way to the supermarket, and all of a sudden, I saw that huge black plume of smoke. And it's nothing compared to what it is now," Corsaro said around 6:45 p.m. "This was an enormous fire to start, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger."

Alarm has been upgraded to a 4-11 by 2-1-6. 3 Elevated, 7 Master Streams working. pic.twitter.com/NdflNUKRu7 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 18, 2024

Corsaro said he heard eight explosions, and more explosions kept rocking the area as he spoke to CBS 2.

He said he saw pallets stacked 20 high at the scene of the fire, and noted that there are also trucks and Cook County Sheriff's buses parked nearby, and a diesel emissions testing site on the corner. These are all dangerous objects that could detonate in the fire, he said.

As it was, the fire was extremely intense—even with the wind blowing in the opposite direction, Corsaro said.

"I was a block away, and it felt like you were sticking your face into a fireplace," he said.

The temperature at around 6:45 p.m. at both city airports was 91 degrees, with south-southwest winds at between 15 and 20 miles per hour.

Outbound trains on the Metra Milwaukee District West, Milwaukee District North, and Union Pacific West lines were halted due to the fire, and extensive delays were expected. In the area, the Union Pacific West and Milwaukee District West lines run on an elevated embankment along Kinzie Street, just to the south of the burning building.

The fire and smoke were so large that they were visible from the former John Hancock Center, some three miles away. A photo on social media also indicated the smoke was visible from O'Hare International Airport.