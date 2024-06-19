Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire rips through house in southwest Chicago suburbs

By John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

Fire rips through house in Romeoville, Illinois
Fire rips through house in Romeoville, Illinois 00:21

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire gutted a house in southwest suburban Romeoville Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a house at 416 Farmbrook Ct., off Honeytree Drive and north and west of Route 53.

Flames were shooting out of the roof when the fire began.

The home was severely damaged by the time the fire was brought under control.

The view from Chopper 2 showed severe damage to the house, with much of the roof burned away.

There was no word late Wednesday what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 4:20 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.