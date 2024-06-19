Fire rips through house in southwest Chicago suburbs

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire gutted a house in southwest suburban Romeoville Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a house at 416 Farmbrook Ct., off Honeytree Drive and north and west of Route 53.

Flames were shooting out of the roof when the fire began.

The home was severely damaged by the time the fire was brought under control.

The view from Chopper 2 showed severe damage to the house, with much of the roof burned away.

There was no word late Wednesday what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.