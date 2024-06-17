Extra-alarm fire rips through apartment building in northwest Chicago suburbs

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters braved dangerous heat Monday to battle an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Smoke surrounded a building at 1852 W. Palm Dr., off Golf Road within an apartment complex.

Flames were seen coming out of the roof of the building. The building had a mansard roof—a style that originated in France in which the roof slopes down along every side of the building.

CBS 2

It was not immediately learned whether anyone was hurt, or how many people were displaced.