Watch CBS News
Local News

Extra-alarm fire rips through apartment building in northwest Chicago suburbs

By Adam Harrington, Greg Kelly, Scott Placko

/ CBS Chicago

Apartment complex bursts into flames northwest Chicago suburbs
Apartment complex bursts into flames northwest Chicago suburbs 00:19

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters braved dangerous heat Monday to battle an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Smoke surrounded a building at 1852 W. Palm Dr., off Golf Road within an apartment complex.

Flames were seen coming out of the roof of the building. The building had a mansard roof—a style that originated in France in which the roof slopes down along every side of the building.

mount-prospect-fire-2.jpg
CBS 2

It was not immediately learned whether anyone was hurt, or how many people were displaced.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 9:40 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.