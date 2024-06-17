Extra-alarm fire rips through apartment building in northwest Chicago suburbs
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters braved dangerous heat Monday to battle an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.
Smoke surrounded a building at 1852 W. Palm Dr., off Golf Road within an apartment complex.
Flames were seen coming out of the roof of the building. The building had a mansard roof—a style that originated in France in which the roof slopes down along every side of the building.
It was not immediately learned whether anyone was hurt, or how many people were displaced.