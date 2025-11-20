Prosecutors move to dismiss charges against Air Force veteran arrested at Broadview, Illinois ICE protest

Federal prosecutors on Thursday moved to dismiss charges against a U.S. Air Force veteran who was arrested during a protest outside the Broadview, Illinois, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in September.

The U.S. Attorney's office on Thursday moved to dismiss the case against Dana Briggs. The 70-year-old veteran was pushed to the ground by an agent during a scuffle outside the Broadview facility in late September.

The charging documents against Briggs said he ignored orders to clear the street, and when he attempted to hand his cell phone to another protester, Briggs was accused of swinging his arm, which made contact with an officer.

"They didn't give me time to move," Briggs said. "All I saw was a hand coming at me after I handed my phone off."

Briggs did not have a prior criminal history.

Two others, engaged couple Jocelyne Robledo and Ray Collins, were also hit with federal charges in connection with the same September protest. Both are accused of carrying loaded guns during the arrest. They both have valid Firearm Owners Identification cards and concealed carry licenses.