Extreme Heat Warning takes effect at noon Monday, persists for days to come

An Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect at noon Monday for the Chicago area, as dangerous heat locks in for the next several days.

City leaders have urged people to prepare ahead of time, and were to provide an update later Monday morning on the city's extreme heat preparations.

At 5 a.m. Monday, conditions were already getting muggy, in Chicago. It will grow more severe as the Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect at noon, with a Heat Advisory for surrounding counties, and all this will continue through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The hottest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures climb to the mid-90s and a heat index value around 105°.

City officials said when temperatures climb into the 90s, cooling centers open, and other heat response efforts begin to ramp up to help protect vulnerable residents.

Cooling centers will be available throughout the week at community service centers, libraries, Chicago Park District fieldhouses, City College of Chicago facilities, and police stations during their hours of operation.

Six cooling centers across Chicago will be available, including:

Auburn Gresham Center – 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Officials also encouraged people to check on older adults, neighbors, and anyone without air conditioning. Well-being checks for friends and loved ones are available through 311.

Chicago city officials have never forgotten the lessons of the historic and horrific heat wave of July 1995, which killed 739 people in the Chicago area. That heat wave remains the deadliest weather event in the city's history.

"So we have taken a lot of proactive steps since then, including a series of wellbeing checks," said Office of Emergency Management and Communications manage Matt Doughtie. "So anybody who needs a wellbeing check on a friend or family member can contact 311."

Health experts say the best option is to plan ahead before the heat arrives.

"Heat is definitely a more insidious type of a weather phenomenon, but it really is lethal, it can be, so it's important to plan ahead," said Dr. Sheetal Rao with UI Health, "making sure that you're not outside in the heat if you can, hydrating ahead of time. And finding a place to get cool."

At 10 a.m., the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications will join the Mayor's office, health officials, the National Weather Service, and other agencies to discuss how they are preparing for this stretch of extreme heat, and what residents need to know to stay safe.