CBS Chicago Vault: Record heat wave in July 1995 turns deadly Thirty years ago this week, temperatures in Chicago hit an all-time record of 106 degrees in a heat wave that ended up being to blame for 739 deaths. This is Channel 2 News coverage of the chain of events from Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 16 — first documenting what just seemed like a super-hot day, but later chronicling a crisis involving water shortages in the suburbs, a multi-day power outage in the Wrigleyville area, and finally, a staggering number of deaths being attributed to the heat.