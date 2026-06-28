Chicago prepares as extreme heat warning goes into effect Monday

Chicago will be under an Extreme Heat Warning on Monday, but the city says it's already mobilizing plans ahead of rising temperatures.

Early Monday morning, city leaders and first responders will hold a press conference to inform people how to stay cool and safe throughout the week. Air conditioning will be in demand.

"In chicago, when it's, when it's, when it gets hits in the 90s, it feels like it's in the hundreds, right? It gets muggy, humid. I know I personally can't fall asleep if it's over like 75, 76," said Robert Magiet.

Magiet, a Chicago restaurant owner, says he'll buy 30 air conditioners on Monday and give them away to people who need them—a gesture he's repeated during past heat waves. He says people were skeptical of the giveaways at first, but were grateful when he followed through on his promise.

"I just couldn't imagine not having air conditioning," he said.

For this year's 55th annual Pride Parade on Sunday, organizers were prepared, with six cooling buses stationed along the parade route. Chicago Fire says they responded to 39 calls for service at the parade, and 16 were taken to the hospital, but it is unclear if either of those were heat-releated.

Meanwhile, inside Chicago's Office of Emergency Management, they are already gearing up for what the heat may bring.

Six cooling centers across Chicago will be available, including:

Auburn Gresham Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Along with the cooling centers, pools and splash pads will also be available, and well-being checks for friends and loved ones are available through 311. The elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are especially at risk.

"Heat is definitely a more insidious type of a weather phenomenon, but it really is evil, it can be, so it's important to plan ahead," said Dr. Sheetal Rao with UI Health.

Chicago Park District fieldhouses, Chicago police stations, and library branches are also options that anyone can use to cool off.