7 injured in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says

At least seven people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 19 to 56, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, just before 7 p.m., police said that a 45-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk in the 5500 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark colored vehicle approached, multiple armed suspects exited and fired shots at the victim.

The 45-year-old was hit in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition. Police did say his condition was stabilized.

Then, hours later, around 11:13 p.m., four men, ages 19 to 56, were exiting a building in the 4000 block of West 26th Street when a white sedan pulled up alongside them and someone from inside shot them.

Police said the vehicle was then seen fleeing southbound on Pulaski Road.

The 56-year-old was hit in the leg, a 26-year-old was shot in the foot, a 25-year-old was shot in the hand and a 19-year-old was hit in the arm by the gunfire.

All four men were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with injuries.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:08 a.m. in an unknown location, a 19-year-old man was walking outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was dropped off at Mt. Sinai in good condition.

At 12:25 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Monroe Street, a 31-year-old man was arguing with another known man, who produced a firearm and shot the victim. The victim was hit in the neck by the gunfire and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. Officers arrived on scene and placed the man in custody.

Chicago police encourage anyone with information about any of the shootings to contact them.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.