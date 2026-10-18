4 people wounded, 1 critically, in shooting outside Loretto Hospital in Chicago's West Side

Four people were wounded early Sunday outside Loretto Hospital in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting happened at 2:27 a.m. in the 600 block of South Central Avenue, near Harrison Street.

Police said the victims were standing outside when someone in a sport-utility vehicle pulled up and shot at them.

A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Three others turned up at hospitals a short time later.

A 39-year-old woman was shot in the chest and a 30-year-old man was shot in the neck and left shoulder. They were both taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot twice in the face and self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

Victim #4: A 28-year-old male sustained two gunshot wounds to the face. He self-transported to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating the shooting Sunday morning.