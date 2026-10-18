Shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood leaves man dead

A man was killed early Sunday in a shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

At 12:20 a.m., police were called for a person shot in the 2700 block of South Karlov Avenue. They found a man who had been shot in his left shoulder.

The victim, age unspecified, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no word early Sunday on what led to the shooting, and no one was in custody.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating.