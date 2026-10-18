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Shooting in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood leaves man dead

By Josh Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood early Sunday morning.

At 1:25 a.m., police were called for a person shot in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Officers found a man at the scene with gunshot wounds to his left and right flanks, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating Sunday morning.

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