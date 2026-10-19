Woman awoken struck by bullet that entered her home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

A woman was hospitalized early Monday after she told police she woke up to gunfire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police were told the 31-year-old woman was inside her home in the 7200 block of South Sangamon Street at 1:43 a.m., when a bullet entered the home, woke her up, and struck her in the elbow.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating Monday. There was no word on any arrests.