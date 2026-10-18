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1 man killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Chicago's West Woodlawn neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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One man was killed and another wounded early Sunday morning in Chicago's West Woodlawn neighborhood.

At 2:40 a.m., police were called for a shooting in the 6600 block of South Champlain Avenue and found a man of an unspecified age with a gunshot wound to the head and a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

The man who was shot in the head was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The man who was shot in the thigh was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating Sunday. No additional details were available.

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