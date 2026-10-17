4 injured in drive-by mass shooting in Little Village

Four men were injured in a drive-by mass shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Friday night.

Chicago police said four men were leaving a building in the 4000 block of West 26th Street just before 11:15 p.m. when a white car pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

Police said the victims, ranging in age from 19 to 56 years old, are all being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital where they are listed in good condition.

The white sedan drove off southbound on Pulaski Road. No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating