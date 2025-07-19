4 killed, 13 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least four people were killed and 13 others were hurt in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 13 to 47.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old boy was walking down the street in the 300 block of North Lavergne Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. when a red sedan fired multiple shots in the victim's direction before fleeing the scene.

The teen was hit in the right arm and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening, a 29-year-old man was outside in the 6600 block of South Marshfield Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. when he was shot in the rear. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The victim was not able to provide any further details.

Minutes later, around 10:04 p.m., in the 2800 block of West Arthington Street, a 22-year-old man was outside when he was shot by another man who was on foot.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after, around 10:08 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a 21-year-old woman in the stairway of a residential complex in the 7200 block of South Yates Avenue.

She was hit in the neck and taken to The University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Chicago police responded to another shooting victim at Holy Cross Hospital, where people inside a black SUV dropped off a 17-year-old boy.

The victim was shot multiple times in the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:10 a.m. in the 500 block of North Central Avenue, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the rear while inside a residence. A witness told officers that the victim was shot by a known man who was also inside the dwelling, who fled the scene after the incident. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

At 12:53 a.m. in the 7500 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, police officers responded to a person shot and found a man and a 37-year-old woman in an alley who were hit by gunfire. The man was hit once in the knee and was taken to the U of C in fair condition. The woman was shot multiple times in the abdomen and died at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicated that the victims were shot at by an unknown person who was traveling in a vehicle.

At 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street, police officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a 30-year-old man who was shot in the back. The victim was unable to provide details of the incident and was taken to the U of C in critical condition.

At 3:11 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Warren Boulevard, a 32-year-old man was outside walking when he was shot at by an unknown person who was traveling in a black vehicle. The victim was hit in the ankle and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 3:16 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 19th Street, two men were hit by gunfire. A 47-year-old was hit in the chest and was taken to Stroger in serious condition. A 28-year-old was hit in the arm and was also taken to Stroger in good condition. One of the victims told police the gunman was on foot during the incident.



At 2:37 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Dobson Avenue, an 18-year-old man was shot in his right thigh and self-transported to the U of C in fair condition. Police said the victim was uncooperative.

At 4:52 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Houston Avenue, police officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a man, 20, shot in the neck and taken to the U of C, where he was pronounced dead. The three other victims were also taken to U of C. A woman, 22, was hit in her right arm and is in good condition. Two men, 25 and 38, were hit in the abdomen and were in serious condition.

Unless otherwise noted, there is no one in custody in either incident.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.