Man killed, 2 others hurt after shooting in Chatham neighborhood, police say

One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting overnight in the Chatham neighborhood.

It happened Saturday just before midnight in the 100 block of West 87th Street, just off the Dan Ryan near the CTA Red Line stop.

Police say the victims were all standing outside when an unknown person shot at them.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man was hit in the left shoulder and was taken in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital.

Another 24-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.