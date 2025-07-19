Watch CBS News
Person killed, 3 others hurt in South Chicago mass shooting, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
One person is dead and three others are wounded following a mass shooting Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Chicago police said shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 8200 block of South Houston Avenue, where they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other three victims were also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in her right arm and was in good condition.

Two men, 25 and 38, were hit in the abdomen and were in serious condition.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody. 

The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation by Area detectives.

