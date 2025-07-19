Person killed, 3 others hurt in South Chicago mass shooting, police say

One person is dead and three others are wounded following a mass shooting Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Chicago police said shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 8200 block of South Houston Avenue, where they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other three victims were also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in her right arm and was in good condition.

Two men, 25 and 38, were hit in the abdomen and were in serious condition.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation by Area detectives.