4 men wounded in shooting on Chicago's West Side

Four people were wounded in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side in the midday hours Sunday.

At 12:18 p.m., the four men were on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Ferdinand Street, between Lamon and Lavergne avenues, when three armed people got out of a vehicle and shot them.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the ankle, while a 51-year-old man was shot in the flank. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, and a 37-year-old man was shot in the legs. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The victims were all reported in good condition.

No one was in custody late Sunday. Harrison Area detectives are investigating.