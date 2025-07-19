Woman killed, man hurt in drive-by shooting in Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

A woman is dead and a man was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting overnight on the city's South Side.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a man, whose age was not released, and a 37-year-old woman in an alley who were hit by gunfire.

The woman was hit multiple times in the abdomen and died at the scene.

The man was hit once in the knee and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.