1 dead, 9 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least one person was killed, and nine others were hurt, in shootings across Chicago this weekend as of Sunday morning.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 45, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend period, police were called to the 3800 block of West Adams Street in West Garfield Park at 11:28 p.m. Friday for a person shot. They found a 45-year-old man on the sidewalk unresponsive.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 6:45 p.m., a 22-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue in Englewood when he was shot in the chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At 7:49 p.m., a 19-year-old man walked into Mount Sinai Hospital, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave., with a gunshot to the right forearm. He was listed in good condition, and was uncooperative with officers when it came to providing details about what happened.

At 10:39 p.m., a 39-year-old man walked into Advocate Trinity Hospital, 2320 E. 93rd St., reporting that he had been traveling in a vehicle at an unspecified location when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. He had been shot in the shoulder and self-transported to the hospital, where he was in good condition.

Shootings from Sunday

At 2:45 a.m., a 25-year-old man was outside in the 5700 block of South Albany Avenue in Chicago Lawn when another man got out of a white vehicle, shot him, and fled the scene. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

At 12:54 a.m., Chicago police officers from the Morgan Park (22nd) District were called to the 11400 block of South Davol Street, near Steuben Street, for a disturbance. Responding officers found a group of people involved in a fight at the scene. As officers tried to break up the fight, a 35-year-old man's gun discharged — striking both an officer and an 18-year-old man

At 2:21 a.m., two men, ages 26 and 29, were in a vehicle headed west in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue in South Austin when two people came up on foot and fired at the vehicle. The younger man was shot in the right ankle, the older man twice in the right abdomen. The victims self-transported to Loretto Hospital, where they were both in fair condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests have been made in any of the above incidents.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend.