Man, 26, shot during armed robbery in South Shore alley, police say

A man was shot during an armed robbery in the city's South Side neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago police said around 1:15 p.m., the victim, a 26-year-old man, was walking in the alley in the 2600 block of East 79th Street in South Shore when two unknown men approached him on foot and demanded his belongings.

During this, one of the robbers pulled out a gun and shot the victim in his left thigh.

The victim self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Police said the two robbers left the scene soon after the incident in an unknown direction.

As of Sunday night, no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.