Chicago police officer shot in vest, suspect and teen also shot in Morgan Park neighborhood

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Sunday morning after being shot in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.

At 12:54 a.m., officers from the Morgan Park (22nd) District were called to the 11400 block of South Davol Street, near Steuben Street, for a disturbance.

In police radio calls, 911 dispatchers were heard saying someone called police saying their neighbor was at their door with a gun.

Responding officers found a group of people involved in a fight at the scene. As officers tried to break up the fight, a 35-year-old man's gun discharged — striking both an officer and an 18-year-old man, police said.

The officer was struck in the chest, but was wearing a protective vest that saved his life, police said.

Another officer returned fire, striking the man who shot the officer, but also inadvertently striking the 18-year-old victim again, police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The shooter was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition. The officer who was shot in the vest was taken to a local hospital and has since been discharged, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident, and the officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days during the investigation as per protocol.

The Chicago police Investigative Response Team is also investigating.