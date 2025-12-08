Woman shot and killed, man taken into custody on Chicago's Southeast Side

A woman was found shot to death on Chicago's Southeast Side early Monday.

Police said at 2:37 a.m., officers were called for a domestic disturbance in the 9400 block of South Avenue N in the East Side neighborhood.

Officers found a 27-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police took a 29-year-old man into custody at the scene, and a weapon was recovered.

Charges were pending late Monday.