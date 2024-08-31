3 killed, 5 wounded in Chicago Labor Day weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three people were killed, and five others were hurt in Chicago shootings across the city during the Labor Day weekend, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 58.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, A 16-year-old boy was shot while inside a park just before 8 p.m. in the 700 block of East 53rd Street.

Police say two unknown people approached the teen — one of them pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times in his body.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Less than an hour later, a carjacking led to a chase to where a woman was grazed by gunfire in South Chicago.

It happened in the 8100 block of South Escanaba Avenue around 8:13 p.m.

According to police, a male victim of unknown age was standing next to his car when two unknown people approached, pulled out firearms, and demanded the vehicle.

After fleeing in the car, the victim, along with a woman, 41, followed in a separate vehicle. The offenders then fired shots at both victims — striking the woman in the right shoulder. She was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

The victim's car was recovered by responding officers in the 7900 block of South Escanaba Avenue, and both offenders were taken into custody. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

A 31-year-old man was struck by gunfire in the 3100 block of West Taylor Street around 10 p.m. He was dropped off at Mt. Sinai in good condition with gunshot wounds to the chin and forearm.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

A woman was killed in a drive-by shooting while on a porch around 9:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Indiana Avenue in West Pullman.

The victim, 49, was with another man, 38, who was a concealed carry holder, who returned fire at the gunman inside a dark-colored SUV.

The woman was taken to Roseland Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the face and arm and later died. The CCL holder was not hurt, and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Saturday

At 12:13 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Ogden Avenue, a 58-year-old woman was inside a vehicle at a gathering

At 12 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Keystone Avenue, a boy, 17, was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired in the area, and he was struck. The victim was hit in the left leg and was taken to Humboldt Park Health in good condition.

At 3:10 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue , a 34-year-old man was outside when he was approached by an unknown person. After a brief conversation, the offender began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was struck in his chest and self-transported to Roseland Hospital in fair condition.

At 8:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 89th Street, a man was inside a stationary vehicle when an unknown person approached on foot and fired a shot in his direction. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.


