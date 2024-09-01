Pair charged with carjacking man at gunpoint in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman were charged with carjacking another man and firing shots during a chase in South Chicago Friday night.

Randle Archie, 18, was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card. Mercedes Jones, 18, was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

They were identified as the offenders who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old man around 8:13 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Escanaba Avenue.

According to police, the man was standing next to his car when two unknown people, later identified as Archie and Jones, approached, pulled out firearms, and demanded the vehicle.

After fleeing in the car, the victim, along with a 41-year-old woman, followed them in a separate vehicle. The offenders then fired shots at both victims — striking the woman in the right shoulder. She was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

The victim's car was later recovered by responding officers in the 7900 block of South Escanaba Avenue. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Both are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.