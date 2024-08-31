Woman shot, killed in drive-by turned shootout on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 49-year-old woman was killed after a drive-by that turned into a shootout in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police say around 9:30 p.m., the woman was sitting on a porch in the 11800 block of South Indiana Avenue with another man when an unknown man in a dark-colored SUV drove by and started shooting.

The man on the porch, who had a concealed carry license, fired back, and the SUV driver left the scene.

The woman was shot in the face and arm. She was treated by Chicago fire crews and taken to Roseland Hospital in critical condition and later died.

The man on the porch was not hurt. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

As of Saturday, no one has been arrested.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.