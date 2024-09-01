Man critically hurt after being shot in head in Chicago's Fulton Market District
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after being shot in the Fulton Market District.
It happened around 1:19 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Lake Street.
A witness said the 34-year-old victim was standing outside when he was shot in the head by someone traveling in a gray sedan.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
As of Sunday, no arrests were made.
Area 3 detectives were investigating.