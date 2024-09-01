Watch CBS News
Local News

Man critically hurt after being shot in head in Chicago's Fulton Market District

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man critically hurt in drive-by shooting in Fulton Market District
Man critically hurt in drive-by shooting in Fulton Market District 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after being shot in the Fulton Market District.

It happened around 1:19 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Lake Street.

A witness said the 34-year-old victim was standing outside when he was shot in the head by someone traveling in a gray sedan.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.