Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 58, shot to death inside car at gathering on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 58-year-old woman was shot to death while at a gathering in the Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning. 

Chicago police say around 12:13 a.m., the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of West Ogden Avenue when multiple gunshots were fired from an alley — striking her in the neck. 

Fire crews arrived at the scene to treat the victim. She was then taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition and later died. 

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.