Woman, 58, shot to death inside car at gathering on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 58-year-old woman was shot to death while at a gathering in the Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police say around 12:13 a.m., the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of West Ogden Avenue when multiple gunshots were fired from an alley — striking her in the neck.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to treat the victim. She was then taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition and later died.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.