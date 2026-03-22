Chicago police continue questioning person of interest in murder of Loyola student Sheridan Gorman

Chicago police on Sunday continued to question a person of interest in the shooting that killed Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman in Rogers Park.

Gorman, 18, was walking with friends early Thursday morning near the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach at Pratt Boulevard when a masked gunman approached the group and opened fire. She was struck in the head and died at the scene.

Police said Saturday that they were questioning a person of interest in Gorman's slaying. As of Sunday, police said they were still questioning a person of interest, and said no charges had been filed. No information about the suspect was provided or confirmed.

Sheridan's family issued a statement Sunday that read in part: "Sheridan was the heart of our family. She had a rare ability to bring people together—to make others feel included, understood, and loved. She lived with intention, with faith, and with a kindness that defined who she was every single day. She was just beginning her journey, with so much ahead of her.

"She was doing something entirely normal — walking with friends, close to home, in an area where she had every reason to feel safe. There was nothing unusual about her being there. There was nothing that should have placed her in harm's way.

"This was not inevitable. This was a choice. And our daughter paid the price for it."

Gorman graduated from Yorktown High School in Yorktown, Westchester County, New York, last year. She was a freshman at Loyola University Chicago.

The video above is from a previous report.