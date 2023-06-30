Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm July 4 weekend, shower chances ahead

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm July 4 weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm July 4 weekend 02:33

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The air quality has greatly improved for most of the area. 

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Northwest Indiana until Midnight.  

screenshot-2023-06-30-at-3-03-02-am.png

Temperatures are climbing to the low 90s Friday with high humidity and a slight chance for a late-day shower. 

Saturday is the first day of NASCAR and the course may be wet due to light rain showers. The best chance for thunderstorms Saturday is early morning and then again late afternoon and evening. 

screenshot-2023-06-30-at-3-06-57-am.png

Showers and thunderstorms are possible again Sunday late in the day. 

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 6:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.