Boy, 15, charged in shooting that wounded tourist in Chicago's Streeterville district

Boy, 15, charged in shooting that wounded tourist in Chicago's Streeterville

A 15-year-old boy was charged Monday with shooting a tourist during a teen takeover in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood earlier this month.

Police said the boy was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 0-99 block of West 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood by Chicago Police officers and the Great Lakes Regional Crimes Task Force. He is charged with one count of aggravated battery by discharge of a firearm.

A 46-year-old woman and her son were walking in the 400 block of North Columbus Drive around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, March 9, near the AMC River East movie theater, when she was shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said while the woman was shot in the forearm, the bullet struck inches from her heart.

A few days after the shooting, police released surveillance images of four people wanted in connection with it — all under the age of 20.

Meanwhile, Hopkins has called for an earlier curfew for teens downtown – from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. He renewed that call after a 15-year-old boy was shot this past Friday night during another teen takeover in the same area of Streeterville.