Chicago police release photos of suspects in shooting near Streeterville movie theater

4 wanted in connection to shooting of tourist in Streeterville

Chicago police have released surveillance images of four suspects wanted in connection with a shooting near a Streeterville movie theater over the weekend.

A 46-year-old woman and her son were walking in the 400 block of North Columbus Drive around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, near the AMC River East movie theater, when she was shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) – who chairs the City Council Public Safety Committee, and whose ward includes the theater – said the woman was struck by a stray bullet during a fight involving a group of teens who had been kicked out of AMC River East.

"Security kicked them out, which was the appropriate thing to do, but once they were out on the street, a fight ensued with pushing, shoving, and punches thrown. Someone took a gun out of his backpack and fired shots. Unfortunately, an innocent tourist who just happened to be walking across the street was struck by the gunfire," Hopkins said on Monday.

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of four suspects from the shooting. The four men can be seen on board a CTA train. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261.

Surveillance images of four suspects wanted in connection with a shooting near the AMC River East movie theater in downtown Chicago. CBS

