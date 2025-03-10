Woman shot while walking in Chicago's Near North Side, police say

A 46-year-old woman was shot while walking Sunday evening on the city's Near North Side.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of North Columbus Drive in the Streeterville neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when she heard gunshots and then realized that she was shot in her arm.

She was treated by fire crews and then taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.