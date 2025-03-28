Boy, 15, shot during teen takeover in downtown Chicago

A 15-year-old boy was shot during a teen takeover Friday night in downtown Chicago.

Police said officers were on patrol around 9:40 p.m. in the 400 block of North Cityfront Plaza Drive, near the intersection of Columbus Drive and Illinois Street in the Streeterville neighborhood, when they heard gunshots, and saw a large group fleeing the scene.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy on the ground with a gunshot graze wound to his leg. He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police said no one was in custody late Friday night. Area 3 detectives were investigating.

The incident happened in the same area where a tourist was shot near the AMC River East movie theater two weeks ago.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), whose ward includes parts of downtown, has called for an earlier curfew for unaccompanied children downtown.