Chicago First Alert Weather: Beach Hazard expected, and cooler temps on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Beach Hazard for dangerous swimming conditions is in effect from Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday night. Dangerous currents and 5 to 8-foot waves are expected.

The area's next cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. Highs will be in the low 80s on Tuesday, then cool to the low 60s Tuesday night. The front could generate a few showers and storms, especially between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

It will be breezy and much cooler for Wednesday, with highs in the 60s near the lake and low 70s inland. Expect it to be sunny and milder for Thursday, with highs in the mid-70s, then mid-80s for Friday.

The heat returns for the upcoming holiday weekend with highs around 90 on Saturday, then mid-90s for Sunday, Labor Day, and next Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 64°

TUESDAY: A chance for afternoon showers and storms. High 82°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 70°

