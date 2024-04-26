Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An arrest warrant has been signed for a suspect in the shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca this past Sunday.

Charges of first-degree murder have been filed against Xavier Tate, 22. But Tate was not in custody Friday night and remained at large.

The warrant accused Tate of firing a .40-caliber handgun and killing Huesca.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday. After touring the area, officers drove to the 3100 block of West 56th Street about a block away, where Officer Huesca, 30, was found outside with gunshot wounds.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling said Sunday that Huesca was returning home from his shift – off duty, but in uniform – when he was shot multiple times. Huesca was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Police believe, but have not confirmed, that the six-year veteran officer was killed in a carjacking, and his car and service weapon were later recovered.

For all the five days since Huesca's murder, police have been searching for the person responsible – while also mourning. A video montage showing a person of interest in Huesca's murder was released this week, but it was not clear whether Tate was the man in the video.

The visitation for Huesca will be held at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, at 4727 W, 103rd St. in Oak Lawn, on Sunday, which will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A church service will be held on Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, at 7740 S. Western Ave. in Chicago, for a 10 a.m. mass.