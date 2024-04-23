Chicago Police Dept. says goodbye to slain Ofc. Luis Huesca as hunt for his killer continues

Slain Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca remembered as a kind spirit who served with integrity

Slain Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca remembered as a kind spirit who served with integrity

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department held a ceremonial goodbye Tuesday for fallen officer Luis Huesca, who was shot and killed over the weekend while off duty and returning home from his shift.

Huesca would have turned 31 on Tuesday.

An ambulance carried his body from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

Much of the investigation into the fatal shooting centered around an alley where Huesca's car was left, just a few blocks away from his home.

Chicago police handed out flyers asking for tips from anyone who might be able to help solve his murder, and gave neighbors in Gage Park mental health advice.

While police escorted Huesca from the medical examiner's office to the funeral home, the search for his killer continued.

Exclusive video obtained by CBS 2 shows an officer examining pieces of clothing near where Huesca's car was found. Police have not confirmed if the clothing was connected to the person shown in the surveillance video released on Monday of a person of interest in the case. Video shows the person of interest in two different outfits in what appeared to be before and after the shooting.

In a letter sent to Chicago police officers on Tuesday, Supt. Larry Snelling described Huesca as a kind spirit and a dedicated officer who served with integrity and represented the best of Chicago's finest.

Early Sunday morning, Huesca was heading home from a shift and was still in uniform when he pulled up to his home and was shot multiple times, according to police.

The shooter drove off in Huesca's car, though police have not confirmed the shooting was the result of a carjacking. Sources told CBS 2 that the shooter took Huesca's weapon and his badge.

It was unclear whether either has been recovered.

The visitation for Huesca will be held at Black-Lamb Funeral Home on Sunday, which will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A church service will be held on Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church in Chicago for a 10 a.m. mass.